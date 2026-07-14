Meghan Markle hits back at Palace over 'cruel' Archie and Lilibet claims

Meghan Markle did not hold back but stood strong for his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, following 'cruel accusations.'

Since it was revealed that Prince Harry and his wife are planning a trip to the UK, there were talks about their personal interests in a reunion.

Many royal commentators, including Tom Sykes, claimed that the Sussexes were 'blackmailing' King Charles by using their kids.

He said, "It felt to me like a really blatant attempt, and actually a really mean attempt, to kind of… emotionally blackmail Charles into intervening in the security decisions of the British state."

Now, a source close to the former Suits actress revealed her strong reaction to such heartbreaking claims involving Archie and Lilibet.

"To her, this is about as low as it gets. To have people tearing her down and making hurtful and untrue claims is bad enough, but to drag her children into it is just beyond the pale," an insider told Closer.

Meghan was shocked by how people can be so "cruel."

It has been said that the 'blackmailing' talks began from inside the Palace, leaving the Duchess more furious.

"What makes it a thousand times worse is that she’s sure that a lot of this ugly narrative is being sanctioned, or even pushed, by people behind the palace walls, that truly sickens her," said the source.