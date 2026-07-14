Princess Anne takes charge of sombre task at King Charles behest

King Charles was represented by his loyal sister during an important visit in a bid to strengthen ties between two nations during his reign.

Princess Anne and Sir Tim Laurence officially commenced their three-day visit in South Korea as they represented King Charles during a poignant event in Busan on Tuesday.

The royal couple was at a service at the United Nations Memorial Cemetery to mark the 75th anniversary commemoration of the Battle of Imjin River. They honoured the British and Commonwealth service members killed in the 1950-53 Korean War.

Anne laid down the wreath at the memorial, which gives tribute 1,598 British soldiers.

The cemetery is the resting place for a total of 2,339 service members from 14 countries who fought alongside Korea under the U.N. flag.

The 75-year-old royal then met with Korean veterans of the war, who shared their stories about the battles they fought in. She expressed that Korea was able to become a developed nation owing to the sacrificed they made, according to the officials.

She added that the soldiers who made these sacrifices would be “proud” to see where Korea is today.

Anne then went on to take other engagements in the city before she will be heading to Seoul to pay a courtesy call on President Lee Jae Myung.