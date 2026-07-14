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Prince Harry, Meghan receive upsetting update about Invictus Games

Meghan Markle’s last-minute decision exposes truth of Invictus Games staff

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Web Desk
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Published July 14, 2026

Prince Harry, Meghan receive upsetting update about Invictus Games
Prince Harry, Meghan receive upsetting update about Invictus Games

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were initially expected to attend the Birmingham Invictus countdown event together last week, but has to make last-minute changes.

Harry ended up attending it alone but it also revealed some hidden conversations taking place about the Sussexes.

Prince Harry, despite leaving his royal position in 2020, has remained loyal to his Invictus Games event. It holds a special significance for him which is why Meghan has been attending it regularly since she began dating Harry in 2016.

However, there is a stark difference in how Harry is welcomed by the staff as compared to Meghan. The team does maintain their professional duties but they much rather have Harry around than his wife.

“There was a real sense of relief backstage,” an insider told gossip columnist Rob Shuter about Meghan skipping the event. “When Harry comes alone, the focus stays exactly where he wants it—on the veterans, not on the media frenzy that can surround a royal couple. Everyone could relax and let the event shine.”

Another source mentioned that Harry is “incredibly low-maintenance” and he “happily changes plans, stay longer with athletes, and go wherever he’s needed”. They noted that the atmosphere feels lighter when it’s just Harry but with Meghan it can get tense.

She requires “extra security meetings, tighter schedules, and constant last-minute adjustments”. The team is able to focus better at the task to delivering a great event rather than “managing endless logistics and drama”.

This would understandably be upsetting for Harry to learn that his wife is not appreciated as much as him.

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