Prince Harry sets record straight with Mike Tindall in candid new chat

Prince Harry has finally hit back at Mike Tindall's recent swipe in a smart way as he made a surprising James Haskell admission in his latest chat.

The Duke of Sussex was in great spirits during his surprise appearance on the Joe Marler: Will See You Now podcast.

When former competitor and broadcaster JJ Chalmers asked about the "most famous person" in Harry's phone contacts, the Duke replied: "Probably Dylan Hartley or James Haskell. You’ve seen them play rugby?"

Co-host Jake Bhardwaj commented: "They're very good. Makes the sport worth watching, doesn’t it?"

Harry quipped: "And good-looking guys as well."

The Duke's admission came two months after the former England international's podcast co-host, Mike Tindall took a swipe at Zara' cousin during an appearance at the Hay Festival.

The former rugby player joked about Haskell's conduct during his royal wedding to Princess Anne's daughter in 2011 before adding: "A lot of other people managed that way better than you - [like] Harry, when he was fun."

After Harry's blunt response, Marler, who famously played rugby against both Hartley and Haskell, said: "There’ll be a heavy edit on this episode, of which I don’t actually have any control, but thank you for that, H.”

Elsewhere, Harry described his occupation: "Full-time dad, British Army veteran, Prince of England, duke. But for today, I don't know, what do you want?"

To a question what people most commonly misunderstand about him, Harry quipped: "That I'm not ginger."

He continued the joke, insisting his hair colour was "more sort of like, um, sunset... auburn."

During his recent trip to the UK, Harry, Meghan and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet shared a meaningful meeting with King Charles and Queen Camilla.

However, other members of the royal family were not present, the moment still marked an important step towards reconciliation.

Even as Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Princess Anne, and Zara Tindall were absent, the meeting with the King and Queen shows that dialogue and connection remain possible.