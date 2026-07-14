King Charles joined by Princess Anne and senior royals for special Palace reception

King Charles welcomed some of Britain's most successful business leaders to St James's Palace as he hosted a special reception honouring the winners of the 2026 King's Awards for Enterprise.

The event brought together more than 180 organisations recognised for their achievements in areas including innovation, international trade, and sustainable development across the UK.

The monarch was joined by members of the Royal Family, including the Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, who attended the reception to celebrate the companies receiving one of the country's most prestigious business honours.

The Lord Lieutenant of the City of Derry - Londonderry shared a photograph from the occasion on X, describing it as a "huge honour" to attend the reception alongside King Charles and senior members of the Royal Family.

He was accompanied by Northern Ireland winner Timothy Jameson, CEO of CE Express Merchants.

Among the recipients celebrated at the Palace was Travel Counsellors, which received the King's Award for Enterprise in Innovation for its continued development of its business model and its focus on creating personalised travel experiences.

The company said the recognition reflects its people-focused approach, which allows independent travel entrepreneurs to build their own businesses.

Steve Byrne, Global CEO of Travel Counsellors, said attending the St James's Palace reception was a "genuine privilege" and praised the dedication of the people behind the company's success.

"This recognition reflects our long-standing commitment to innovation, but above all, it celebrates the people who bring that innovation to life," he said.