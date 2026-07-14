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Princess Royal meets South Korea's K-Pop sensations NMIXX in checked jacket

Princess Anne welcomed by K-Pop Stars NMIXX at Seoul reception celebrating UK-Korea friendship

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Web Desk
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Published July 14, 2026

Princess Royal meets South Koreas K-Pop sensations NMIXX in checked jacket

The Princess Royal has joined forces with some of South Korea’s biggest music stars during a special reception in Seoul, meeting members of K-pop girl group NMIXX.

Anne celebrated the close partnership between the United Kingdom and the Republic of Korea.

She also attended the event at the Four Seasons Hotel in Seoul, hosted by the British Embassy, where she spoke with members of NMIXX, who serve as promotional ambassadors for the embassy’s Girls’ Empowerment campaign.

Dressed in a stylish checked jacket, Princess Anne was pictured chatting with the members of pop girl group during the reception, as they welcomed the royal guest during her visit to South Korea.

The encounter was not the first royal meeting for the K-pop stars. In 2023, King Charles welcomed members of BLACKPINK to Buckingham Palace, where he presented the global superstars with honorary MBEs in recognition of their work raising awareness of climate change and environmental issues.

The King praised the group’s role as advocates for sustainability during a special ceremony, marking a significant moment where British royalty and South Korea’s influential entertainment industry came together.

NMIXX, formed by South Korean entertainment company JYP Entertainment, have become one of the country’s prominent fourth-generation K-pop groups since their debut in 2022, building a worldwide following through their music and performances.

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