Heartbroken Kate's ultimatum to 'angry' William over Harry

Princess Kate never leaves her family's side under any circumstances, always standing with her husband, children and relatives.

A new report claims she’s still heartbroken over one family issue that remains insurmountable

The future queen is worried about her husband William as she feels his ‘pain’ over his bitter feud with Prince Harry.

The Princess has reportedly delivered an ultimatum to her husband, saying: "Get a grip".

She urged him to focus on having gratitude for everything he has, instead of what he has lost.

To keep her husbannd clam and relaxed, she’s resorting to a bit of tough love and ordering him to snap out of it.

"It’s tearing her apart to see him so upset and angry all the time. Kate's tried everything with William. She's listened, she's sympathised, she's encouraged him to talk it through, and nothing seems to work," an insider has claimed.

"She told him to get a grip and stop letting all this stress dictate his mood because it's affecting everyone around him. The last thing she or the kids need is to see him moping around all the time," the source added.

Kate is also adamant that a health kick is the ‘best medicine’ to pick William up from his slump. The insider says, "She's told him he needs to take action to get out of this horrible headspace."

The Sussexes first stepped down as senior royals in 2020, shortly followed by their sensational interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

Harry’s 2023 memoir, Spare, may have finally put the nail in the coffin for the once-close brothers’ relationship, with Harry detailing William’s alleged physical attack of him following an argument over Meghan back in 2019.

There's no doubt that Kate knows better than anyone how much William has suffered. She also recognises that underneath all of his bluster

"The future monarch is in a lot of pain over this situation with his estranged brother," the insider says.

"Deep down, he still loves his brother and no one ever imagined they'd still be this estranged after all these years," they added.

William is also aware that at some point in the future, he will take the Crown – a responsibility also weighs heavily on the heir apparent amid ongoing crises with in the family.