King Charles gets cosy with same age man in public

King Charles shared a touching reunion with one of Britain's oldest living Second World War veterans during his visit to the Isle of Man, with Buckingham Palace releasing a heartwarming video of the special encounter.

While visiting the Heroes On The Water charity at Port Soderick Beach, His Majesty, who is also Lord of Mann spent time with 104-year-old Burma veteran James Fenton, one of the last surviving servicemen to have fought in the Burma Campaign.

The King warmly greeted Mr Fenton, whose remarkable wartime service has become an enduring reminder of the sacrifices made by the wartime generation.





Their pair had previously met during the national commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan (VJ) Day in 2025.

Buckingham Palace later shared footage of the reunion, capturing the King's conversation with the veteran as he continued a day of engagements on the island.

His visit took place at Heroes On The Water, a charity that supports wounded members of the Armed Forces, emergency services and other uniformed public servants through therapeutic kayak angling, helping participants recover both physically and mentally.

The emotional moment came just days after King Charles officially opened the University of Oxford's Schwarzman Centre for the Humanities.