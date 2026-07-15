Princess Kate's Wimbledon moment with Jannik Sinner leaves audience gasping

The Princess of Wales has looked back on "remarkable" Wimbledon fortnight, sharing a heartfelt social media tribute after another memorable Championships at the All England Club.

As patron of the tournament, Catherine was at the heart of the action throughout finals weekend, watching from the Royal Box alongside Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte before stepping onto Centre Court to present the winners' trophies.

The post featured a collection of photographs capturing some of the biggest moments from her Wimbledon appearances.

Among them were images of the Princess presenting the Gentlemen's Singles Trophy to newly crowned champion Jannik Sinner and awarding the Ladies' Singles trophy to Czech star Linda Noskova after her hard-fought victory over Karolina Muchova.

Other photographs showed Catherine congratulating Muchova with the runner-up plate, greeting Sinner during a private meeting inside the clubhouse and spending time with the tournament's ball boys, ball girls and grounds staff.

Noticeably absent from the collection, however, was men's runner-up Alexander Zverev, despite the German producing a spirited performance in the four-set final before falling to Sinner.

Following the match, Zverev paid tribute to the Royal Family's presence, telling Prince William that competing on Centre Court becomes even more special when members of the Royal Family are watching from the Royal Box.

"It is very special playing on this Centre Court, and it is because of the Royal Box as well," he said.

"The amount of special people I see for every single match, especially the final, it is an honour to play in front of you, Your Royal Highness, and everybody."

He went on to describe Centre Court as "the most unique court in the whole world", and that playing in a Wimbledon final was "a massive honour."

After lifting the trophy, Sinner also enjoyed a private audience with the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children in the clubhouse, rounding off a landmark day with congratulations.