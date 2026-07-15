Meghan Markle receives exciting news amid ‘bankruptcy’ claims

Meghan Markle, who had been busy building her brand, sparked speculation in the past few months about the financial status of the Sussexes.

Even though reports claimed that the As Ever founder was planning an expansion, especially after Netflix cut ties from her lifestyle brand. Some sources claimed that Meghan could be running out to money before the year ends.

However, The Duchess of Sussex received some delightful news as she earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for her Netflix show.

The 53rd annual award show will be airing live on October 30th at the Hollywood Palladium, and Prince Harry and Meghan could be making an appearance.

This is Meghan’s first-ever nomination for Emmy, where her show, With Love, Meghan, is up against A Different Breed, George to the Rescue, The Motherhood, and The Wizard of Paws in the Outstanding Lifestyle Programme category.

While the show earned a major nod, it will not be returning for a third season on the streaming platform and a spokesperson for Meghan confirmed it.

Although the streamer’s Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria had stressed that Meghan still maintains a relationship with Netflix, and she has other projects in the works.

This is anticipated to be a big boost in Meghan’s financial situation since As Ever experienced a decline in buyers. Journalist Alison Boshoff had predicted a “looming crisis” and pressure to sell the jams, teas and flower sprinkles before their expiry date at the end of next summer.

Otherwise, this could cost her millions especially with Harry’s legal debt piling up, it all could’ve led to bankruptcy.

Hence, a positive nod from the Emmys could work in the Sussex favour.