Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas' first messages to each other revealed

Nick, 33, and Priyanka, 43, welcomed their first child together in 2022

Priyanka Jonas and Nick Jonas’ love story began as all great romances do — through a DM.

During the July 14 episode of the Hey Jonas podcast, the power couple revisited their very first messages to each other as Nick’s older brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas read the exchange aloud.

It was actually Kevin who first mentioned Priyanka to Nick, asking him if he’s ever seen her show Quantico — which he hadn’t. At that very moment, Nick looked up and saw a billboard of the thriller series, and he decided to reach out to his future wife.

“Hello. I've heard from a few people that we should meet. I have to agree with these people.. Are you in LA anytime soon?” Nick said in his opening message, read by Joe.

Priyanka’s response, narrated by Kevin in a sultry voice, quickly moved the conversation off social media: “Hey.. Graham’s told me so much about you.. Let's text. More private. My team can access this.”

Looking back, Nick laughed at his approach, noting the messages were sent “about a year and a half” before they officially started dating in 2018. “It’s a sensible message,” he said.

The Baywatch actress also recalled Nick asking her to prove she was really texting him by sending a timestamped photo. “Just a regular photo,” Nick clarified.

After sparking romance rumours at the 2017 Met Gala, Nick, 33, and Priyanka, 43, got engaged in July 2018. By December of that year, they tied the knot in a grand ceremony in India.

They welcomed their first child, Malti Marie, in January 2022.