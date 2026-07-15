Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce welcomed secret family member way before wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce recently made first appearance with their new fur baby

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce only recently made their first public appearance with a white dog, which was said to be their new family member, but apparently they had become dog parents a long time back.

The 36-year-old pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, also 36, reportedly adopted their white Samoyed “close to a year” ago and they are “very happy” about their “shared pet,” a source revealed to Page Six.

The white pup was first spotted months ago getting out of Swift’s car with her security team, but it was confirmed that they had indeed become dog parents after pictures from their wedding décor showed the couple posing with the fur baby.

Recently, the pup was spotted with Kelce as they landed in Florida in the Grammy winner’s private jet. Whether or not she joined them on the flight remains unconfirmed since she was not spotted in the pictures.

The dog, whose name and further details have not been revealed yet, will be a pet sibling to Swift’s cats - Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button.