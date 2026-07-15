Blake Lively faces friendship reality after Taylor Swift wedding

Taylor Swift’s star studded wedding may have been the celebration everyone was talking about–but according to a new report, one missing name has sparked just as much conversation.

Blake Lively, once considered one of Swift’s closest friends, was reportedly absent from the guest list, fueling fresh speculation that their years-long friendship is beyond repair.

As per Closer magazine, the actress was hoping the time had softened the tension that followed her legal battle with Justin Baldoni, during which Swift’s name surfaced in court filings and private messages.

“Blake did her best to hold her head high throughout all this and act as though it was just any other weekend, but this has been absolutely devastating for her,” the source said.

“This has forced her to accept that this chapter of her life really is over.”

According to the insider, Lively believed there was still a chance to rebuild the friendship.

“There was all this talk that she might get an invite and, of course, she got her hopes up because she’d give anything to fix this, but – obviously – that didn’t happen.”

The report also claims seeing mutual friends celebrating with Swift made the situation even harder.

“Seeing Gigi, Cara and all the people that Blake used to be so close to celebrating with Taylor without her was a brutal reminder of how much has changed,” the source alleged.

Neither Swift nor Lively has publicly commented on the state of their friendship.

For now, the wedding photos may have celebrated a new beginning for Taylor–but they have also reignited questions about whether one of Hollywood’s most famous friendships has quietly reached its final chapter.