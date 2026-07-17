'Off Campus' star Ella Bright lands another major role

Off Campus star Ella Bright is celebrating another big career moment.

The 19-year-old actress has been chosen as the first ever brand ambassador for Selena Gomez's beauty company, Rare Beauty.

Ella is leading the brand's new Made You Blush campaign, which focuses on its popular Soft Pinch Liquid Blush.

The news came after she won over fans with her role as Hannah Wells in Prime Video's Off Campus.

Rare Beauty said the campaign felt like the perfect match because Ella has become one of the fastest rising young stars.

The brand, however, also said its Soft Pinch Liquid Blush has been one of its biggest success stories and helped make blush even more popular.

Ella said that she was thrilled to join the company, sharing, "I'm so excited to announce my partnership with Rare Beauty as the new face of the new 'Made You Blush' campaign! I've been a massive fan of the brand for years, and their Soft Pinch Liquid Blush has always been a favorite in my makeup routine."

The Malory Towers actress also added the partnership means even more because of the brand's work to support mental health.

The advert shows her watching different men try to make her blush and in the end, she smiles and says that the only thing that can make her blush is Rare Beauty's Liquid Blush.

The campaign is Ella’s first major beauty partnership and another big step in her growing career.