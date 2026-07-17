Bonnie Tyler funeral: How fans can pay their final respects

The music icon was 75 years old

Bonnie Tyler’s family has revealed how fans can pay their final respects to the music legend.

According to funeral details shared with the South Wales Evening Post and reported by the BBC and Welsh media, the music icon will be honoured with a public celebration of life in her beloved home country of Wales next month.

The announcement comes just over a week after Tyler’s family confirmed that the 75-year-old singer, born Gaynor Hopkins, died unexpectedly on July 8 in a hospital in Faro, Portugal, “as a result of the illness that she was being treated for.”

Her coffin will return to her home in Mumbles on Saturday, Aug. 15, where members of the public are invited to line Newton Road and “pay their respects” before it arrives. A celebration of life will then take place at Swansea Minster on Monday, Aug. 17.

Tyler will also make one final visit to her hometown of Skewen, arriving by Rolls-Royce before a private family service.

Rather than sending flowers, the family has requested donations to two charities Tyler supported: Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital for Wales and Cerebral Palsy Cymru.

The Total Eclipse of the Heart hitmaker had battled serious health issues in recent months, including emergency intestinal surgery in May that left her in intensive care.