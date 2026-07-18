Piers Morgan reignites feud with Harry, Meghan: 'double standards'

Britain's outspoken TV presenter Piers Morgan has renwed his feud with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, calling out the pair of ‘hypocrisy’ in new attack after their latest move.

Morgan, who infamously walked out of his six-year job on Good Morning Britain in 2021 after remarks he made about Meghan, accused the Sussexes of double standards for discussing the importance of privacy online and then choosing to post pictures of their children.

It comes after the Sussexes shared pictures of Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, on their social media - albeit with their faces obscured.

Morgan, in conversation with Woman, claimed: "My old friends the Duke and Duchess of Sussex keep preaching to us about privacy and about the need to be careful online, and how dangerous it is for kids – and then what did they do? They upload photographs of their five-year-old child on social media [for her birthday] to billions of people, immediately recognisable."

The presenter went on, "And I’m like, 'What are you doing? What is this about? Why would you preach about privacy? Why would you lecture the world to be very careful with children online and then put your own child out there to millions of people?' It makes no sense to me."

To a question about Meghan's motive behind this, Morgan responded: "Maybe it makes sense to their fans, I don’t know, but to me, that is a classic example of the kind of double standard that I think is ridiculous.

"If you are going to start preaching about stuff, at least try and live up to it. Don’t immediately do something which is the complete opposite of what you’ve been preaching about.

"There’s an absolute hypocrisy which I find sickening."

Speaking again on 5’s The Royals Uncensored show, Morgan said, "How do you trust these two? And they’re going to bring the kids [to the UK] that they keep preaching to the world about privacy, and how to protect kids online. Meantime, she’s out there, pumping week after week, more and more pictures of their kids... so there’s an absolute hypocrisy there which I find, honestly, frankly, quite sickening."

Previously, the-61-year-old called the Claifornia-based couple hypocrites in 2019 - prior to their royal exit in 2020 - when it was noted that they had been taking private jets while ‘preaching’ about environmental issues.

"They are making themselves look like rank hypocrites and you can’t, as a royal, do that," he said at the time on GMB.