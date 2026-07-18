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Buckingham Palace to make key announcement as King sends invitation

King Charles to host key meeting at Palace following major shift in Britain

By
Web Desk
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Published July 18, 2026

Buckingham Palace to make big announcement for Britons
Buckingham Palace to make big announcement for Britons

King Charles will be hosting a very important audience at Buckingham Palace on Monday as Briton undergoes a major change amid tumultuous political circumstances.

It is said that if the pattern continues, Charles III would be able to break his late mother Queen Elizabeth II’s record.

The monarch will be welcoming Andy Burnham as the fourth Prime Minister in his fairly new reign of near four years, to officially begin his duties in the leadership role. He will be holding the final audience with Andy before the appointment amid his busy schedule and cancer treatment.

This will be the third time Charles will be performing the constitutional duty. 

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