Prince Edward, ex girlfriend's secret talks reveal unbreakable bond

Prince Edward and his ex-girlfriend Ruthie Henshall's recent talks explained their strong bond and respect they still have for each other event after moving on with their new partners.

Ruthie surprisingly reached out to Duchess Sophie's husband ahead of her forthcoming memoir to inform him about its contents, receiving an unexpectedly warm response from her former partner.

The West End performer, who maintained a clandestine five-year romance with the royal, telephoned him after signing with Pan Macmillan for the book titled The Showgirl and the Prince.

Speaking on Hello!'s A Right Royal Podcast, Henshall revealed: "I called Edward up, and I said, 'Look, I need to give you a heads up.' And he said, 'Thank you for giving me the heads up. You know, you have every right to tell your story.'"

Edward's ex ensured her former partner that the upcoming publication should not be viewed as a sensationalist exposé of their time together.

"It was a real relationship, even if it was kept a secret," she explained.

She even admitted: "We were very much in love and could not put each other down."

On the other hand, King Charles' younger brother remains confident in their unbreakable trust. He believes their bond is so strong that they still reach out to each other at every special occasion without hesitation.

The exes would never betray the unbreakable trust and bond that leads them to connect at every special occasion without hesitation.