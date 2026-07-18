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Angelina Jolie plans major move after children drops Brad Pitt's last name

Angelina Jolie shares six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt

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Published July 18, 2026

Angelina Jolie plans major move after children drops Brad Pitt’s last name
Angelina Jolie plans major move after children drops Brad Pitt’s last name

Angelina Jolie may finally be ready to close one of the biggest chapters of her life.

With twins Knox and Vivienne officially turning 18, the Oscar winner is reportedly preparing to leave Los Angeles–a move she has hinted at for years.

As per People magazine, the milestone has given Jolie the freedom to start planning life beyond the city where she raised all six of her children.

A source told the outlet that Jolie has “been talking about leaving Los Angeles for years” and is eager to embrace a more adventurous lifestyle with her family.

"She's excited that they can all do more of that together now," the insider added.

Jolie herself has never hidden her feelings about staying in California. 

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter last year, she admitted, "because I have to be here" but "as soon as they're 18, I'll be able to leave."

She also explained why the change matters, saying, "when you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety," before adding, "I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be...that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here."

The actress previously revealed she’d love to spend time in Cambodia and visit family members around the world once the opportunity arrived.

The timing has only fueled speculation after Jolie listed her historic Los Angeles estate for nearly $30 million earlier this year, although reports suggest the luxury property has been slow to attract a buyer.

After years defined by custody battles and a highly publicised split from Brad Pitt, it appears Jolie is ready for a fresh passport stamp–and perhaps an entirely new address.

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