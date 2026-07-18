Jesy Nelson criticises delay to life saving SMA screening despite major breakthrough

Jesy later announced that newborn screening for SMA Type 1 now be rolled out across England.

Jesy Nelson has said she is not fully satisfied with the government's handling of newborn SMA screening, criticising the delay in approving the test for babies born in the UK during an appearance on This Morning on Friday.

The singer, 35, revealed in January that her 14-month-old twins, Ocean and Story, had been diagnosed with SMA Type 1.

Spinal Muscular Atrophy is an inherited genetic disease that damages motor neurons in the spinal cord.

However, Jesy later announced that newborn screening for SMA Type 1 now be rolled out across England.

Despite the breakthrough, Jesy voiced her frustration over how long the decision had taken, saying it 'should not have taken me to come along for it to happen'.

Speaking to This Morning hosts Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond about the 'bittersweet' moment, Jesy explained: 'I don't know what to say. Yesterday I couldn't stop crying.

'As proud as I feel, it was also a bittersweet moment. At the end of the day, I am super proud. This isn't just me, this has been going on for years now.

'The noise that everyone rallied together, you can't ignore it. It should have never taken for me to come along to be taken seriously, this has been going on for years. People have being trying to take this to Parliament.'

She continued: 'I feel so proud that everyone got behind it.'

Jessy added: 'Wales and Northern Ireland still don't have it. Why would I stop here? It would feel wrong to just stop at England now.

In June, Jesy revealed she'd been left 'heartbroken and outraged' after attending Parliament for the MPs' debate on newborn SMA screening, vowing to 'keep on fighting' until the test is introduced across the UK.