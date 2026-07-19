Prince Harry takes decisive step to win back royals despite setback

Prince Harry, who is often criticised by royal experts and commentators, seemed to have gained some positive feedback following his UK visit last week.

Even though there were setbacks in the trip, starting from the clash with Buckingham Palace over royal accommodation and security, followed by the legal loss in the phone hacking case, Harry still managed to find a sliver lining in all of it.

Apart from the reunion of the Sussexes with King Charles, a brand and culture expert remarked that Harry made a really smart move to improve his image in Britain.

“For Harry’s reputation, authenticity is his greatest asset,” expert Nick Ede told Daily Express.

The Duke of Sussex had appeared on the podcast Joe Marler Will See You Now, and the episode shows a candid side of him that the public loves.

“This appearance moves him away from being viewed solely as someone caught up in royal drama and closer to being seen as a relatable husband, father and veteran with a good sense of humour,” Nick explained.

The expert claimed that if Harry makes more conversations like these rather than bringing up the past issues especially with the royal, it could be “one of the smartest moves he’s made for rebuilding his public image”.

Moreover, it could also help earn back the trust with the royal family.