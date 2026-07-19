Palace ‘reacts’ to leaked details from King Charles reunion with Sussexes

King Charles had been the one who “orchestrated” his meeting with the Sussexes at Highgrove House with one strict condition to keep everything under wraps.

Sources have claimed that it had been “uncharacteristically last-minute” for the king to pull something like this. Moreover, everyone involved, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were “sworn to secrecy”.

Hence, it was quite surprising to find that royal author Christopher Andersen got whiff of what went down in the reunion between the monarch and his second son’s family.

He told Page Six that from Meghan’s perspective, the reunion with King Charles and Queen Camilla “wasn’t entirely warm and fuzzy”. He suggested that it may have been due to the past grievances.

Christopher also claimed that “it’s fairly clear that Meghan feels more secure in [her home] in Montecito, and doesn’t want to give the impression that she will be any part of a return to royal life”.

However, the reunion had been mostly for Charles to finally meet Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In light of the new ‘leaked’ details, a palace source questioned how the royal author would be privy to what had been a “private family-only meeting”.

Buckingham Palace had confirmed at the time that the reunion had taken place at Highgrove House but no photos would be released from the meeting it was a private family gathering.

Prince Harry and Meghan have also kept quiet about the events. The only thing known is when the Duke was overheard saying that his father is “doing great” while talking to someone at a recent event.