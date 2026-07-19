Prince William, Princess Kate make special plans for George’s 13 birthday

Prince William and Princess Kate’s eldest son, Prince George, will be turning 13 on Wednesday, officially marking the beginning of his journey as a working royal member of the family.

The future monarch will also be starting a new chapter at Eton College in September, following his father, Prince William’s footsteps. Hence, the celebration will be quite special for the Waleses this year.

According to a report by The Sun, a friend close to the Wales family revealed that they prefer lowkey celebrations. However, there will be a party to celebrate George becoming a teenager and to mark his graduation from Lambrook.

William and Kate are known to have a very hands-on approach for parties and they would be organising it themselves. George’s previous parties have been football-themed, it’s possible that they could be taking a similar route.

Although, given that George is getting more mature, the party will signify that. For gifts, there’s “possibly be the new Villa strip, a guitar or hockey stick, given he takes after his mum by being fairly ferocious on the hockey pitch”.

Following the birthday, a holiday is anticipated which will include outdoor pursuits, such as sailing, swimming and picnics at Anmer Hall.