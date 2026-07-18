Prince William, Harry and The View collide as hosts debate what broke the bond

The long-running feud between Prince William and Prince Harry sparked a heated discussion on The View.

Show's hosts offered very different opinions behind the brothers' fractured relationship.

During the programme's July 17 episode, the panel discussed Harry's recent return to the UK with Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet on their first visit together in four years.

The trip included a private meeting between Harry and King Charles at Highgrove, where the monarch was reunited with Meghan and his grandchildren for the first time since 2022.

Host Joy Behar argued that the tension between the siblings could be linked to their very different positions within the Royal Family.

"I think this is about rivalry of some sort. You have William, [who] is the heir to the throne, and Harry is the other," she said.

However, co-host Sara Haines disagreed, arguing that the treatment of Meghan Markle played a bigger role in the breakdown of relations.

"No, I think it's the treatment of Meghan Markle," Haines responded.

Behar acknowledged that the Duchess had faced difficult circumstances but suggested William's position as future King meant his wife, Princess Kate, would likely have experienced a different level of public attention.

"If she was Meghan, they might've," Haines replied, saying that her background and the way she was received contributed to the challenges she faced.

Alyssa Farah Griffin criticised sections of the British press for their coverage of Meghan.

Griffin said some tabloids had gone "low and deep" in their criticism of the Duchess of Sussex and the pressure Meghan faced as a new mother while dealing with intense public scrutiny.

Meanwhile, Ana Navarro brought up the example of Princess Margaret, saying the late Queen Elizabeth II's sister had enjoyed a more independent lifestyle despite being a senior royal.