Pete Wicks, Olivia Attwood enjoy cosy London date after going Instagram official

Rumours of Olivia and Pete's romance began circulating last summer after intimate pictures of the pair on a boat emerged

Pete Wicks could not keep his hands off Olivia Attwood during a PDA-filled outing in London on Friday.

The former TOWIE star, 37,was photographed Olivia in pictures obtained by DailyMail.

Pete wore a black button-down shirt, and jeans, while Olivia showed off her fit figure in a skin-tight pink fuchsia jumpsuit.

The pair were also snapped walking together with their arms around each other's waists, and at one during the evening, Olivia snuggled up to Pete from behind.

They were later seen heading home together in a private car.

Pete made his relationship with Olivia Instagram official earlier this week as he captioned the post:'I guess someone has to go first....IBIZA.'

In the photos shared on Instagram, Olivia looked relaxed and smitten in the arms of her new beau.

Olivia and Pete began dating back in February after she split from her husband Bradley Dack, and last week they were seen cosying up together during their Ibiza holiday.

Rumours of Olivia and Pete's romance began circulating last summer after intimate pictures of the pair on a boat emerged.