Taylor Swift plans major move for Travis Kelce before NFL season

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have one relationship rule they are not willing to break–and it has nothing to do with music or football.

As Kelce prepares to report for Kansas City Chiefs training camp later this month, insiders claimed the newlyweds have already agreed that long-distance living simply is not part of their future.

“They’ve seen too many Hollywood couples drift apart because work kept them in different places,” one friend told Rob Shutter.

“Taylor has no intention of letting that happen to them. If Travis has to be in Missouri, she’ll be there too.”

As per source, the couple has made staying under the same roof a top priority, even during the demanding NFL season.

“They are not going to live in different cities,” the insider said. “If Travis needs to be somewhere for football, Taylor will make that home too.”

Unlike many celebrity couples juggling packed schedules, Swift reportedly has the flexibility to relocate while continuing her career.

“Taylor can write, record, and run her business from almost anywhere,” said the insider. “She wants to wake up next to her husband, not just see him on weekends. Being together isn’t an afterthought—it’s the priority.”

Friends insist the decision is not about football–it’s about protecting their marriage before distance has a chance to become an issue.

“Their philosophy is simple,” the insider added. “Wherever Travis is, that’s where Taylor wants to be.”

With Chiefs training camp just around the corner, fans may soon find Swift swapping stadium suites for