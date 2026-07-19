Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce get classy response from Shaq after snub

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got a message from Shaquille O’Neal after leaving him off from their wedding guest list.

On Friday, July 17, the NBA legend attended the Fanatics Fest at Javits Center in New York City.

During the latest outing, someone asked him whether he received an invitation alongside his friend Charles Barkley to the couple’s July 3 nuptials.

“No. Thanks, Taylor. Thanks, Travis,” he responded while looking deadpan at the camera.

However, Shaq wasn't holding a grudge or nursing any hard feelings. Instead, he offered a sweet four-word congratulatory message to Swift, and Kelce, both 36.

“May it last forever,” he said.

For the unversed, the 14-time Grammy winner and the three-time NFL champion tied the knot on July 3 at the iconic New York City venue Madison Square Garden.

Their 1,000 guests list included various celebrities and athletes, including Lena Dunham, Jack Antonoff, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Dakota Johnson, Mariska Hargitay, Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Cooper Kupp, Abby Wambach, George Karlaftis, Kareem Hunt, Justin Thomas, Kyle Juszczyk and more.

The wedding came nearly a year after the lovebirds announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post shared on August 26, 2025, which included several photos from their enchanting garden proposal.