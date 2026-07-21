Prince Harry remains unshaken with fresh update on UK security issue

Prince Harry’s recent trip to his home country was an important one for the relationship between the Sussexes and King Charles, but it did not come without hiccups.

The Duke of Sussex had to make urgent change in itinerary since he could not get taxpayer-funded security for his wife Meghan Markle and their two children despite having an offer for royal accommodation.

Harry had submitted a request for a RAVEC review to the UK Home Office, but reports claimed that RAVEC has not even looked at the request, let alone review, in the six months that it was received. The meeting by the Risk Management Board is expected to assess the threats against him.

However, this is not ended Harry’s will to keep fighting for his due right and urge to protect his family.

According to the latest report by Hello!, Harry is “hoping” to have more meetings for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet with their relatives in the UK hence he will continue to fight for security.

“He will pursue it until RAVEC agree to enact the terms of reference that were made clear in front of a judge in the judicial review,” a source told the outlet. “It’s about the Home Office doing what they committed to in court.”

The risk assessment has been long overdue as the King’s second son has not undergone one for seven years.