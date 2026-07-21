Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton celebrate their love at Taylor Swift's wedding?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton appeared to have turned Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding into their own wedding anniversary celebration.

On Monday, July 20, the No Doubt star posted a reel on Instagram, showing off her look as she went out on a special date night with her husband.

“5 year wedding anniversary date night with my forever @blakeshelton [red heart emoji]gx,” she captioned the video, set to her 2004 hit Luxurious.

In the clip, the Hollaback Girl singer joked that “Blake will not let me take any pictures of him,” while showing off her intricate Yara Shoemaker dress.

While the montage of visuals never showed exactly what the two did for their date night, it ended with her and the Grammy nominated country singer in a vehicle at nighttime as he sang Montel Jordan’s This Is How We Do It to the camera.

The longtime couple, who first met on The Voice in 2014 before tying the knot in 2021, went all out for their five-year anniversary and fans seem to think the they marked the sweet milestone at the Eras Tour superstar and the NFL player’s wedding.

Stefani and Shelton’s anniversary is on July 3, the same day that the pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, both 36, tied the knot in New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out the coincidence. “Looks like y’all went to a certain wedding [eye wink and ring emoji],” one person wrote. “Because the wedding fell on their anniversary. What a fun date that would have been!!” another said in response.