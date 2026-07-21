Princess Anne gives surprise nod to Meghan after missing reunion in UK

Princess Anne was away on an important mission for King Charles as the monarch finally reunited with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet at Highgrove House last week.

It was a private meeting with only Camilla accompanying the King as they met the Sussexes.

Meghan Markle may not be the most beloved among the members of the royal family but she still appears to hold some influence with her style.

Princess Kate is often known for her ‘Kate effect’ in the world of fashion but there was a major impact in fashion as well by the Duchess of Sussex with the ‘Meghan effect’. It appears that Meghan’s style is still appreciated by the royals even if she herself isn’t so much.

The Princess Royal had wrapped her tour in Asia last week with stops in South Korea and Thailand. While attending a gala performance at the Thai National Theatre in Bangkok alongside her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Anne stepped out in a dress which was a deliberate nod to Meghan Markle.

The British brand Hobbs had dedicated “Meghan Dress” to the Duchess of Sussex as the design reflected the accessible yet polished style of Prince Harry’s wife. The dress features signature elegant touches like a wrap-around tie waist, tiered hem and broderie cutwork.

Even though Princess Anne has not expressed very openly how she feels about the reunion, the surprise gesture appears to indicate that she wouldn’t be against meeting her nephew and his family if asked.