Prince Harry's unforgettable nightmare still haunts him

Prince Harry seems to have moved on from the most of his past ordeals, experiences that once affected his mental health and stopped him from living fully.

However, one memory still haunts him whenever he steps out for an event or engagement.

The Duke of Sussex made a heartbreaking admission in a documentary about the pain that still stays with him.

Harry and William were just teenagers when their mother Princess Diana was killed in a tragic car crash in Paris. She was only 36.

The incident left a lasting mark on both royal brothers, who would go on to face several other aftershocks in their lives.

In a 2017 BBC documentary Diana 7 Days, Harry brought an incident to public eye that was engraved in his memory.

"It was very hard for William and I, knowing there was nothing we could do," admitted the Duke.

Sharing the details of the incident, Harry explained that he and William were on their way to a tennis lesson when photographers started chasing their car.

The Duke revealed that their mother was so fed up with being chased.

"She stopped the car on a side street, on the way to the Harbour Club, jumped out, and ran up to them shouting and screaming while they took photographs," he added.

Harry was a child when the incident took place, but the memory still resurfaces whenever paparazzi follow him and his family.

Harry continued: "When she got back in the car, she couldn’t even speak to us. Her eyes were just filled with tears. She was constantly crying."The youngest son of King Charles said:

"William and I looked at each other and stared out of the window. Is this the way it was supposed to be for the rest of our lives? It was hard.