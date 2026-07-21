Prince Harry, Meghan 'accept' King Charles, Prince William rules

Prince Harry, Meghan 'swallow their pride' for Archie, Lilibet future

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been taking each step in their life with great caution, especially after King Charles' meeting.

On July 10, the Duke and Duchess, with their kids, Archie and Lilibet, reunited with the monarch at Highgrove.

However, for more future reunions and getting back to the royal fold, the King and Prince William have reportedly put forward their conditions, including keeping private talks private, respecting senior royal members and not using royal titles for their own perks.

Now, Heat Magazine shared that the Duke asked Meghan to keep it low as the King Charles meeting made the Sussexes humbled.

The source said, "As much as they don’t want to accept it, their only choice is to abide by the King’s terms if they want any hope of rebuilding the relationship.

"Harry’s telling Meghan they have to take several steps back and stop playing hardball because this opportunity may never come again, and he knows they simply can't afford to get this wrong."

The couple has to swallow their 'pride' for Archie and Lilibet's better royal future.

"It's a huge adjustment for Meghan in particular because saying quiet and just toeing the line really isn't in her nature, but she's reluctantly accepted that's what has to happen," an insider shared.