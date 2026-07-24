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Princess Kate pays 'respect' to Meghan in surprising turn of events

Future Queen Catherine responds to Meghan Markle's warm gesture for King Charles

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Web Desk
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Published July 24, 2026

Princess Kate pays respect to Meghan in surprising turn of events
Princess Kate pays 'respect' to Meghan in surprising turn of events

Princess Kate made her feelings clear over the much-awaited reunion between King Charles and his estranged grandkids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Despite not being on talking terms with the Sussexes, the future Queen appreciated Meghan Markle's warm gesture towards the cancer-stricken monarch.

According to US Weekly, Catherine paid respects to the Duchess by letting a desperate grandfather meet the little Sussexes.

However, she still stands with her husband Prince William, who is not ready to begin peace talks with Harry and his family.

"Kate values harmony, but she also supports where William is emotionally. She would love for things to come together and be repaired, but will support William and his timeline," the source said.

An insider added, "There’s still a lot of hurt, and it’s going to take time to heal."

For the unversed, King Charles hosted his son, daughter-in-law Meghan and grandkids at his Highgrove home.

It was a first meeting in years, which was seen as a major step towards more future reunions. 

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