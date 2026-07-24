Princess Lilibet proves Prince Harry wrong with Meghan's support

Meghan Markle has unveiled the truth after Prince Harry's latest statement about her children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's youngest child, Princess Lilibet apopears to prove her father wrong in adorable photo sahred by her mother on her official Instagram account.

Lilibet's red hair is so long in the newly released picture, taken at Williama and Harry's mother Princess Diana's childhood home.

The photo reveals that both Archie and Lilibet inherited their father's bold red hair, even as the Duke recently claimed that their children are “blessed with their mother’s thick hair.”

The Sussexes brought the truth to the public eye with her smart move, telling the world that her five-year-old daughter is also minimi of his dad.

In the phot Lilibet is seen marching through the grounds of her late grandmother's childhood home, Althorp. Her fiery locks flowed down her back as she walked, glinting in the bright sunlight.

The Duchess' post also reveals their whereabouts in the UK as the familyu of four spent time at Princess Diana's home and final resting place during their visit to Britain in July.

It appeared to be a chance for the children to connect to their roots, as they reunited with their grandfather, King Charles, and step-grandmother, Queen Camilla.

Recently, Harry gave an anecdote about his kids’ hair, saying, “Archie and Lili have been blessed with their mother’s thick hair, he told us, self-effacingly, as he marveled that it won’t be long until Lili can sit on hers.”