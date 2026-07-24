Meghan Markle 'declines' King Charles conditions with UK trip photo

Meghan Markle 'declines' King Charles conditions with UK update

Meghan Markle seemingly sent a message to King Charles and the royal family that she cannot be controlled in a new social media post.

The Duchess of Sussex released a series of photos, featuring her little family enjoying a summer holiday.

From having fun at the beach to enjoying delicious food, the Sussexes have a blast during vacation.

However, a special picture grabbed the attention of fans. The picture showed Harry, Archie and Lilibet walking a grassy path lined with trees and hedges.

Meanwhile, Meghan captured the heartfelt moment. It has been said that it was taken at Althorp, Princess Diana’s childhood home.

The family was seen holding flowers, hinting that Harry took Archie and Lilibet to the grave of their grandmother, Princess Diana.

There are now questions regarding how this image could disrupt the Palace, as previous reports indicated that the King and his team instructed Harry and Meghan to keep their UK visit confidential.

Meghan has taken a bold step by releasing a glimpse of their UK trip on social media.