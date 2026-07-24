King Charles office breaks silence after Meghan Markle's bold message

Buckingham Palace issued a major update on King Charles following Meghan Markle's bold move, which sparked a new conversation.

The royal family's official Instagram page has released a series of photos from the Glasgow 2026 Opening Ceremony.

Images featured the monarch, Queen Camilla and Prince Edward enjoying the event.

The statement read, "An incredible evening in Glasgow!

"The King and Queen, alongside The Duke of Edinburgh, have attended the @Glasgow_2026 Opening Ceremony ahead of 11 days of sport which will see over 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories compete across 10 sports and six Para sports.

"Good luck everyone, and thanks for such a joyful start to the Games."

This post came after Meghan Markle gave fans a rare glimpse from her and Prince Harry's UK trip.