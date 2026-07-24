 
Geo News

King Charles office breaks silence after Meghan Markle's bold message

Buckingham Palace issues statement as Meghan 'spoiled' Harry's peace plan

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 24, 2026

King Charles office breaks silence after Meghan Markles bold message
King Charles office breaks silence after Meghan Markle's bold message

Buckingham Palace issued a major update on King Charles following Meghan Markle's bold move, which sparked a new conversation.

The royal family's official Instagram page has released a series of photos from the Glasgow 2026 Opening Ceremony.

Images featured the monarch, Queen Camilla and Prince Edward enjoying the event.

The statement read, "An incredible evening in Glasgow!

"The King and Queen, alongside The Duke of Edinburgh, have attended the @Glasgow_2026 Opening Ceremony ahead of 11 days of sport which will see over 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories compete across 10 sports and six Para sports.

"Good luck everyone, and thanks for such a joyful start to the Games."

This post came after Meghan Markle gave fans a rare glimpse from her and Prince Harry's UK trip. 

Make us preferred on Google
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's quiet dog walk leads to court appearance finally
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's quiet dog walk leads to court appearance finally
Royal family enjoys historic retreat as Queen opens Palace doors
Royal family enjoys historic retreat as Queen opens Palace doors
Prince Edward arrives before the King to enjoy 'Drums and Roses' performance
Prince Edward arrives before the King to enjoy 'Drums and Roses' performance
King Charles opens Glasgow 2026: A royal welcome as Commonwealth comes together
King Charles opens Glasgow 2026: A royal welcome as Commonwealth comes together
Princess Royal hosts night of celebration with Thai leaders and British community
Princess Royal hosts night of celebration with Thai leaders and British community
Princess Anne marks another milestone in her lifelong service to Northern Ireland
Princess Anne marks another milestone in her lifelong service to Northern Ireland
Kate's teartful admission in shock announcement sparks reactions
Kate's teartful admission in shock announcement sparks reactions
Prince William reveals the thoughtful gift waiting for George, Charlotte, and Louis
Prince William reveals the thoughtful gift waiting for George, Charlotte, and Louis