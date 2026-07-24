Nancy Guthrie ransom note to Savannah revealed: Full text and details revealed

The chilling contents of the first ransom note sent in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case have been revealed, with the message addressed directly to her daughter, “Today” show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie.

The letter was read on the “Crime Junkie” podcast by the crime journalist Criana Whitney. The letter began: “Hello Savannah, we have your mother Nancy. She is safe but scared. She will be held for ransome and once payment is received, she will be released unharmed. We will be holding her for a maximum of seven days.”

Bitcoin ransom demands total millions, with two deadlines. It has been revealed to PEOPLE that the ransom demands $4 million, increasing to $6 million by Feb. 9 if not paid by Thursday, Feb. 5.

“Once payment is received to the Bitcoin address below, she will be released within 12 hours of deposit to a safe drop-off location back in Tucson. If the payment is not received by the last deadline on Monday the 9th at 5:00 p.m., she will be killed. Your mother is aware of this and her life is in your hands,” Whitney read.

The sender also warned that any law enforcement will not be able to help in this case.

The podcaster revealed that the kidnappers demanded ransom in U.S. dollars, which is a bit suspicious, as “typically, if you’re from here, you don’t say that”, suggesting they may be foreigners.

There were also details only the abductor knew; Nancy had a white smartwatch lying on the floor near her bed, and a floodlight in the backyard had been smashed. Whitney mentioned that this information gave the FBI assurance that the case was "not a hoax."

Nancy Guthrie, aged 84, was reported missing from her Tucson, Arizona, residence on February 1 after having been kidnapped by a masked man seen in the footage of her doorbell camera. A ransom note received several months later stated that she had passed away, though no confirmation has yet been made.