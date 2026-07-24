Sarah Ferguson reaction to close friend's passing: 'Heartbroken'

Sarah Ferguson's reaction to the death of her close pal who stood beside her in tough times has finally been revealed.

The former Duchess of York, who is keeping a low profile at the moment, is said to have been given an update on the passing of Paddy McNally.

The multi-millionaire figure died at the age of 88 earlier this week.

An insider reported to the Sun that Fergie has been going through a "profound sense of loss" as Paddy "never abandoned" the former working royals.

The two dated briefly before Sarah and Andrew's marriage. But despite their breakup, to date, Paddy and Fergie shared a good bond.

"Paddy always looked after Sarah, and at times over the past four decades she needed a lot of looking after," an insider shared.

The source added, "He never abandoned her in life and even in his final days allowed her safe sanctuary at his home in Verbier."

It is important to note that Sarah Ferguson is reportedly set to face another personal setback as her daughter Princess Eugenie 'decided' to ban her parents from her baby's birth.