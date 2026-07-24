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Prince William steals Meghan's moment with key reminder in new video

Prince William gives important reminder amid Meghan's summer photo dump talks

By
Areeba Khan
|

Published July 24, 2026

Prince William issues key reminder amid King Charles setback
Prince William issues key reminder amid King Charles setback

Prince William gave an important reminder to fans almost at the same time as Meghan Markle returned to headlines with a summer photo dump.

On July 24, the Prince of Wales and the Earthshot Prize made a joint Instagram post about the 'Route 2030' video.

The short clip featured Prince William, Robert Irwin and other climate activists discussing real-world climate solutions aboard London's 3,000th electric bus.

The statement reads, "The Earthshot Prize isn't just about climate; it's about everything, from the food we eat to the air we breathe.

"Watch the full Route to 2030 conversation out now on YouTube."

This post of William came after fans saw the Sussex family enjoying their summer via Meghan's Instagram.

It appeared that the new video released on the Prince and Princess of Wales' official social media account 'overshadowed' the buzz surrounding Archie and Lilibet's supposed visit to Granny Diana's grave. 

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