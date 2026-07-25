Taylor Swift’s newest drama is not about Blake Lively

Taylor Swift may have traded Hollywood headlines for NFL sidelines, but the drama apparently did not stay behind.

The pop superstar has become a familiar face among the Kansa City Chief’s WADs since dating Travis Kelce, and many of those friendships were on full display at the couple’s recent wedding.

Still, a new report suggests fitting into the tight-knit circle has not been as effortless as it looks.

According to Star magazine, Swift has gone out of her way to build bonds with the group, hosting gatherings and surprising them with thoughtful, generous gifts.

Even so, the report claims not everyone has been won over.

"There's plenty of cattiness that goes on behind the scenes and it gets back to her which just makes everything that much more stressful," an insider told the outlet.

"It might sound a little ridiculous that Taylor would even care about how she's perceived among these women, but she absolutely does because she knows it reflects on Travis."

The source also suggested that the singer-songwriter’s superstar status has added another layer to the social dynamics.

"It's obvious any of these women would kill to be in her inner circle. So, of course, there's a lot of jealousy because there's simply no way that she can have a close relationship with everyone."

While the claims remain unverified, the report paints a picture of a social circle that’s far more complicated than the smiling game-day photos suggest.

For now, Swift appears to be navigating a different kind of spotlight–one where the biggest plays may be happening away from the football field.