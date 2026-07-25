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Katie Price breaks cover after explosive dossier leaves marriage hanging in thread

Lee was released from his second spell in Dubai's Al Awir prison after facing fraud allegations

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 25, 2026

Katie discussed her husband of seven months with her sister, Sophie, on their podcast
Katie discussed her husband of seven months with her sister, Sophie, on their podcast

Katie Price took sometime to pamper herself by visiting a nail salon on Friday. 

The outing comes after the former-glamour model,48, vowed to hold her husband, Lee Andrews, accountable for 'hurting other people.'

The mother-of-five looked chic in a skimpy white crop and denim shirts as she headed to a salon in Sussex. The outing suggested Katie was trying to distract herself from the ongoing drama surrounding her marriage.

The star has also spoken out against members of his family reportedly distanced themselves from him.

Katie discussed her husband of seven months with her sister, Sophie, on their podcast.  Earlier this week, Lee was released from his second spell in Dubai's Al Awir prison after facing fraud allegations. 

Katie's latest move comes after The Sun's Clemmie Moodie published a bombshell dossier on Lee.

According to a source, The Sun’s explosive dossier of evidence against Lee – including claims of a “gay affair rumour” – has left Katie with no choice but to consult a divorce lawyer.

Clemmie also claimed that Katie has no plans to return to Dubai, where Lee lives.

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