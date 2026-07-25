Britney Spears gets rare public support from son Jayden

Britney Spears has spent years battling headlines, but this time, one of her biggest defenders is coming from inside the family.

The singer’s youngest son, Jayden James Federline, has publicly dismissed one of the internet’s most bizarre conspiracy theories after viral videos claimed Britney had died and been replaced by a clone.

During a livestream, Jayden did not hold back.

“I hop on TikTok, and I see this one video that has 1.2 million likes, and the caption is like, “The biggest theory ever: Is Britney Spears still alive?”’ he said. ‘Like, bro, you can go to her page and see her right now.”

The 19-year-old called the speculation “ridiculous” and said the experience exposed just how easily misinformation spread online.

“It makes me know that a lot of the stuff on media is exaggerated and fake,’ he said. ‘People know how gullible people are, and they use that to their advantage.”

He added, “Anyone that sees it on media, they just see it, and if it has a lot of likes, they believe it. They don't even research it; they're just, ‘Wow, yeah, it's crazy. I believe it.’”

Jayden’s rare comments come as he and older brother Sean Preston continue rebuilding their relationship with their mother after years of estrangement.

The brothers have recently stepped into the spotlight themselves, making their runway debut at Paris Fashion Week, while revealing they are more interested in music than modelling.

“Music is the foundation of everything for me,” Sean said. “Jayden and I have done music our whole lives, and we definitely gravitate towards that more than anything else.”

For Britney, the loudest internet rumour may have just met its strongest reality check.