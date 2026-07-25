Megan Fox breaks silence on Shia LaBeouf romance

Before celebrity "hard launches" became the norm, Megan Fox and Shia LaBeouf had already given fans one of Hollywood's most talked-about "were-they-or-weren't-they?" romances.

Turns out, they were.

The Transformers co-stars spent years brushing off rumours that their fiery on-screen chemistry spilled into real life before eventually admitting there was more to the story.

LaBeouf was the first to crack the mystery in a 2011 interview with Details, where he acknowledged their romance while reflecting on the unique atmosphere of filming.

"We spent six months together," he explained at the time, suggesting that movie sets can blur the line between work and real life.

Although he stumbled over the exact timeline of Fox's relationship at the time, he insisted the connection was genuine.

Years later, Fox removed any remaining doubt during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

"I would confirm that it was romantic... I love him, I have never been really quiet about that," she said, adding that the relationship was an "on-set romance" that ended once filming wrapped.

Since then, both stars have taken very different paths. Fox went on to marry Brian Austin Green, share three children with him and later make headlines for her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly.

LaBeouf, meanwhile, continued acting while building a family with Mia Goth after weathering several personal challenges.

Their romance may have been short-lived, but for fans of the blockbuster franchise, it's still one of Hollywood's favourite behind-the-scenes plot twists—proof that sometimes the biggest sparks weren't created by giant robots after all.