Taylor Swift sends fans on high alert with new 'Rep TV' easter egg

Taylor Swift has Swifties on the edge again after she allegedly left an Easter Egg for the Reputation (Taylor's Version) release.

The 36-year-old pop superstar has been experimenting with new Spotify canvas colours on her new release, I Knew It, I Knew You - the colours being green, purple, and red.

Eagle-eyed Swifties quickly noticed that the three colours were the exact same as Reputation camera flashes from the polaroid collectible that came out with the album back in 2018.

The social media post theorising about the easter egg caused quite an uproar among the Swifties as they wrote, "we're SO back."

Another joked, "The girl hates rep even more than she hates evermore, there’s more chances of a new album or even debut," and "PLEASE IM BEGGING FOR REP TV."

A third chimed in, "if this means anything i will gag on levels i havent gagged before," and "Don't play with me, I'm truly know that she is done with the re-recordings," weighed in another.