Tom Holland, Zendaya melt hearts with 'soulmate' moment during interview

Tom Holland and Zendaya are not only onlooker's favourite couple on movies, but also their favourite couple in candid moments and they have seen many of those during their ongoing Spider-Man: Brand New Day promo.

The couple recently appeared on an interview where the interviewer told them that they are her favourite "co-workers" besides being a power couple and two talented individuals.

She praised their ability to work so well together over the years, and two said 'thank you' together and held each other's hands.

The moment quickly caught the internet's attention and social media users gushed over their love.

Flocking to the comments, one fan wrote, "them immediately holding hands after what the interviewer said i’m actually SICK."

Another added, "The way they said thank you at the same time is so cute," and "They are never, ever breaking up... right? Tell me I'm right," wrote one.

More chimed in, "Omg Zendaya is soo inlove," and "The way they default to touching hands for comfort during interviews… my heart literally melted."

Someone exclaimed, "I love them so much I could puke."