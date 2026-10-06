Pete Davidson's ex accuses him of cheating with 'a more famous woman'

O'Brien recalls finding out Davidson left her for a 'more famous woman' through social media in 2020

Pete Davidson is being haunted by the ghosts of girlfriends past.

The comedian-turned-actor sparked backlash for mocking female influencers for their “lame” and “insane” career path in an interview with Variety last week. This prompted one of his exes, Olivia O’Brien, to call out Davidson’s apparent hypocrisy, accusing him of cheating on her with a “more famous woman” to climb up the social ladder.

“I was dating him in 2020 and found out we were no longer together by seeing on snapchat daily mail that he went public with a more famous woman lmaoooo,” O’Brein wrote in the comments section of an Oct. 2 Instagram post that claimed Davidson “slept his way to the top.”

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The musician further labelled Davidson “an absolute joke of a human being.”

Davidson also addressed his prolific romantic endeavours in his Variety interview published September 30. The Saturday Night Live alum expressed nothing but love for his exes Kim Kardashian, who he dated in 2022, and Ariana Grande, who he was briefly engaged to in 2018.

Regarding the media’s fixation on his dating life, Davidson told the outlet, “It’s been over a decade. My work and my relevance is super overlooked, and it’s confusing to me.”

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