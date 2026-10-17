Queen Camilla gets caught in royal pickle after umbrella turns against her

Queen Camilla discovered that royal umbrella is no match for the British weather when she found herself caught in an awkward predicament during an engagement in Wiltshire in 2011.

The Queen had arrived in the village of Steeple Ashton to meet members of the Wiltshire Guild of Spinners, Weavers and Dyers, carrying a transparent umbrella to keep the rain at bay.

However, an unexpected gust of wind soon turned the practical accessory into an unwelcome distraction.

As the wind caught the umbrella, its frame appeared to buckle inwards, leaving Camilla momentarily trapped beneath the collapsing canopy.

Read More: Queen Camilla begins 'save King Charles' mission with surprising alliance

Rather than letting the mishap spoil her day, she saw the funny side, giggling as she pressed her hand against the inside of the umbrella to stop it from brushing against her face.

Someone nearby attempted to prise the umbrella back into shape as the royal navigated the rather undignified situation.

Camilla's choice of accessory, meanwhile, echoed a familiar style signature of her late mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II.

Read More: King Charles and Queen Camilla attend church after Balmoral seafood meeting

The late monarch was rarely seen without one of her trademark transparent umbrellas, made by British brand Fulton.