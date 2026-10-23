Chappell Roan invites Christina Aguilera for ‘Coffee’ at benefit concert

Chappell Roan had a pop dream come true when Christina Aguilera joined her for a Coffee duet.

During the opening night of Roan’s two-night The Super Graphic Spectacular, a benefit event supporting her Midwest Princess Project, the two singers shared the stage for a special performance.

Midway through her headlining set on Wednesday, October 21, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Roan introduced Aguilera with an emotional tribute.

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“I want to introduce this person [who] honestly paved the way for me and all women in pop to do whatever the f— they want, sing and wear whatever the f— they want,” Roan told the crowd. “She’s a f—ing legend.”

Aguilera then took the stage to perform her 2002 hit Beautiful, delivering a piano-led rendition of the empowering ballad before joining Roan for Coffee, a fan favourite from latter’s debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.

She also returned the admiration, praising Roan’s talent and revealing that Coffee was one of her favourite songs by the younger singer.

The evening also featured performances from Lola Young and Tinashe, while Roan treated the audience to Good Luck, Babe!, HOT TO GO! and Pink Pony Club.

She also performed expectations, her collaboration with Olivia Rodrigo, live for the very first time since the song’s debut.

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