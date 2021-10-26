Gautam Gambhir upset over Indians celebrating Pakistan's World Cup victory

OMA
Oct 17
PNG

Oman win by 10 wickets
BAN
Oct 17
SCO

Scotland win by 6 runs
IRL
Oct 18
NED

Ireland win by 7 wickets
SRL
Oct 18
NAM

Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets
SCO
Oct 19
PNG

Scotland win by 17 runs
BAN
Oct 19
OMA

Bangladesh win by 26 runs
NAM
Oct 20
NED

Namibia win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 20
IRL

Sri Lanka win by 70 runs
BAN
Oct 21
PNG

Bangladesh win by 84 runs
OMA
Oct 21
SCO

Scotland win by 8 wickets
NAM
Oct 22
IRL

Namibia win by 8 wickets
SRL
Oct 22
NED

Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets
AUS
Oct 23
SAF

Australia win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 23
WIN

England win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 24
BAN

Sri Lanka win by 5 wickets
IND
Oct 24
PAK

Pakistan win by 10 wickets
AFG
Oct 25
SCO

Afghanistan win by 130 runs
SAF
Oct 26
WIN

South Africa win by 8 wickets
PAK
7:00 pm
NZL
19th Match
Oct 26
aš-Šāriqah
ENG
3:00 pm
BAN
20th Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
SCO
7:00 pm
NAM
21st Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
7:00 pm
SRL
22nd Match
Oct 28
Dubayy
WIN
3:00 pm
BAN
23rd Match
Oct 29
aš-Šāriqah
PAK
7:00 pm
AFG
24th Match
Oct 29
Dubayy
SAF
3:00 pm
SRL
25th Match
Oct 30
aš-Šāriqah
AUS
7:00 pm
ENG
26th Match
Oct 30
Dubayy
AFG
3:00 pm
NAM
27th Match
Oct 31
Abū Ẓabī
IND
7:00 pm
NZL
28th Match
Oct 31
Dubayy
ENG
7:00 pm
SRL
29th Match
Nov 01
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
BAN
30th Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
NAM
31st Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
SCO
32nd Match
Nov 03
Dubayy
IND
7:00 pm
AFG
33rd Match
Nov 03
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
3:00 pm
BAN
34th Match
Nov 04
Dubayy
WIN
7:00 pm
SRL
35th Match
Nov 04
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
NAM
36th Match
Nov 05
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
SCO
37th Match
Nov 05
Dubayy
AUS
3:00 pm
WIN
38th Match
Nov 06
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
SAF
39th Match
Nov 06
aš-Šāriqah
NZL
3:00 pm
AFG
40th Match
Nov 07
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
SCO
41st Match
Nov 07
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
NAM
42nd Match
Nov 08
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
1st Semi-Final
Nov 10
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
2nd Semi-Final
Nov 11
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
Final
Nov 14
Dubayy
Tuesday Oct 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Gautam Gambhir upset over Indians celebrating Pakistan's World Cup victory

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 26, 2021

Former Indian cricketer Gautham Gambhir. — AFP/File
Former Indian cricketer Gautham Gambhir. — AFP/File

  • Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir questions celebrations in India over Pakistan's win.
  • Gambhir says those celebrating the win "cannot be Indians".
  • Twitterati not happy with Gambhir, ask him to calm down — remind him it's just a game.

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has lashed out at reports of some Indians celebrating Pakistan's drubbing of the Men In Blue in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Pakistan notched up their first-ever win against India in a World Cup match with their crushing 10-wicket victory in Dubai on Sunday, with an unbeaten 79 from Mohammad Rizwan, 68 from Babar Azam, and Shaheen Shah Afridi's amazing three-wicket haul contributing to the result.

After Pakistan won the match, raucous celebrations were reported from many parts of occupied Kashmir, as well as in India and Bangladesh. 

Several Kashmiri students in Indian colleges were attacked by their peers on Sunday night for raising slogans for freedom and cheering following the match. 

Taking to Twitter, Gambhir, who seemed upset at the reports, said: "Those bursting crackers on Pak winning can’t be Indian! We stand by our boys! #Shameful."

Twitterati, however, were not happy at the reaction.

Twitter user Kajol Srinivasan lashed out at the former cricketer and told him that he was no one to be handing out certificates for patriotism.

Rajat Tiwari asked Gambhir to not speak unnecessarily, as he was the harbinger of bad luck. "The team which you said would win has always lost."

Another user asked the former batter to calm down, referencing images of players of the two teams interacting with bonhomie, reminding Gambhir that "it's [just] a game".

Just earlier, another former Indian cricketer, Virender Sehwag, had complained about celebrations over Pakistan's victory.

"Firecrackers are banned during Diwali but yesterday in parts of India there were firecrackers to celebrate Pakistan's victory. They must have been celebrating victory of cricket. What’s the harm in fireworks on Diwali," he had said. 

