Faryal Makhdoom’s parents afraid Amir will divorce her

Faryal Makhdoom’s parents said they fear that their son-in-law boxer Amir Khan will divorce their daughter as a result of the ongoing domestic dispute between her and in-laws, according to a Daily Mail report.

They made the scary admission in an interview, where Faryal’s mother said that they have been rendered sleepless as tension between their daughter and her in-laws heightened.

Mrs Makhdoom pleaded to Amir’s family that they should accept their daughter as their own.

The interviewer asked her about the statement of Amir’s father, according to which he had stated that the couple was likely to divorce soon.

“Faryal also told me that she might get divorced,” said Mrs Makhdoom, adding that she could not sleep for nights after hearing all this.

“How can someone who has his own daughters say such a thing,” she said.

Mrs Makhdoom said she talked to Amir following this, her son-in-law told her that he does not know what is going on and why his father made such a comment.

She sent a message to Amir’s father, requesting him not to mention possibility of divorce again.

She said that she married her daughter at quite a young age and sent her thousands of miles away, now her in-laws should accept Faryal as their own daughter.

“I knew there were a lot of differences, but Faryal tried to adjust,” she said.

In the end, she expressed hope that all the media attention would subside and everything would work out fine.

“Amir is neither mine nor his family’s, he’s an asset for this world,” she said, adding that her son-in-law is a very nice man and he doesn’t need any problems in his life.

As parents we all can pray for him we don’t want to push him to his limits as he needs to further prosper in life and doesn’t need domestic issues holding him back, she added.

Faryal’s father said that his daughter and Amir Khan are very happy together and it was not appropriate for him to say anything on the subject. ”My wife has said it all,” said Mr Makhdoom.

Earlier this month, Amir Khan’s wife Faryal Makhdoom had said that she was bullied by her in-laws for three years. Faryal Makhdoom, 25, alleged that her in-laws cropped her out of family photos, hurled a remote control at her and even slapped her.

Khan's parents rubbished her allegations, claiming they never so much as laid a hand on her and treated Faryal like their own daughter.

"Faryal was adopting a dress code which in the Islamic faith was not acceptable. I am a father to two daughters whom I have treated exactly the same way as I have treated Faryal," said Sajjad Khan, speaking exclusively with Geo News at his home in Bolton.

